Last night CBS Evening News did not air as scheduled on the east coast due to technical difficulties.

Anchor Norah O’Donnell ended Wednesday night’s newscast addressing the technical flub.

She said it came as a result of how they’ve had to change their work amid the coronavirus pandemic:

“Before we leave tonight, a brief note about working in the era of Covid-19. Last night, some of you weren’t able to see this broadcast due to a technical failure that kept us off the air on the east coast. Like so many of you, for more than two months, we’ve been figuring out how to work from home with limited access to our offices and our usual technology. But that hasn’t stopped our commitment to bringing you the news. I’m extraordinarily proud of our small team and everyone at CBS News who all work so hard to bring you this broadcast. And we appreciate you watching each evening and for your messages of support.”

