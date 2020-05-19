CBS Evening News did not air as scheduled in east coast markets Tuesday night over technical difficulties.

The newscast, anchored by Norah O’Donnell, did not air on time, and viewers noticed CBSN airing instead.

“[email protected] is currently experiencing technical difficulties,” the show tweeted. “We will bring you the CBS Evening News as soon as possible. We apologize for the issue.”

.@CBSNews is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We will bring you the CBS Evening News as soon as possible. We apologize for the issue. — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 19, 2020

Per Deadline, the “West Coast edition of the network’s evening news will air as planned.”

Tonight’s broadcast is set to feature an interview with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

