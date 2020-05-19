comScore

CBS Evening News Doesn’t Air as Scheduled Over Tech Difficulties

By Josh FeldmanMay 19th, 2020, 7:53 pm

CBS Evening News did not air as scheduled in east coast markets Tuesday night over technical difficulties.

The newscast, anchored by Norah O’Donnell, did not air on time, and viewers noticed CBSN airing instead.

[email protected] is currently experiencing technical difficulties,” the show tweeted. “We will bring you the CBS Evening News as soon as possible. We apologize for the issue.”

Per Deadline, the “West Coast edition of the network’s evening news will air as planned.”

Tonight’s broadcast is set to feature an interview with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

