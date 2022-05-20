‘You Are Committing a Mortal Sin’: Seb Gorka Tells Pro-Choice Catholics They’re Not Catholic

Former Trump advisor Seb Gorka has some news for Catholics who support abortion rights: he says they’re not actually Catholic.

On Friday, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone tweeted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who is Catholic, cannot receive Communion in a Catholic Church in her home district. He accused her of committing a “grave evil” by defending a woman’s right to an abortion.

After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, an the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion. https://t.co/l7M85CyG86 — Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) May 20, 2022

Gorka reacted to the news on Newsmax’s Spicer & Keith.

“God bless this archbishop, who is just teaching, who is just saying what the Church says,” he stated. “There is no excuse to kill an unborn baby, to kill a child. And if you say you’re ok with it, then you are not in a state of grace. You are committing a mortal sin and you cannot receive Communion. End of story.”

According to a Pew poll, 48% of Catholics in the United States say abortion should be legal in all or in most cases. Five percent say they “don’t know.”

“If you have a faith system, you have to live by it,” Gorka said. “You can’t say, ‘Oh, that’s my private opinion, but in public I’ve got a political political one.’ No, either you’re a Catholic or you’re not a Catholic.”

Host Sean Spicer agreed and asked if the Church would be willing to go far as to deny Communion to President Joe Biden, who is also Catholic.

“They haven’t said it for the last 16 months,” he replied. “Why would they say now?”

Spicer said the archbishop showed a “willingness to lead” and that this will give other Church leaders the “backbone” to deny Communion to the president.

Biden received Communion during a visit to Rome in October and said Pope Francis told him he should “keep receiving” it.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com