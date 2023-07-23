Fox News host Mark Levin railed against Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Donald Trump, after she ruled the classified document case against the former president would take place before the upcoming election.

On Friday morning, Cannon set the trial date for May 20, 2024, denying the Trump legal defense motion to delay the case in Florida until after the election. Trump faces federal criminal charges for his handling of classified material after leaving office.

The ruling also denied Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s team request to have the trial set for December 2023. However, Levin directed his anger at Cannon, adding that she “let the country down” during a Sunday airing of Life, Liberty, and Levin.

“Judge Cannon, in Florida, you let the country down. This trial should have been moved to after the election. You just gave your imprimatur and the imprimatur of the federal judiciary to the interference in this election,” said the conservative firebrand.

Levin then demanded that the judge investigate alleged extortion that occurred from DOJ prosecutors:

Furthermore, you haven’t even looked into a matter which you have the right to look into without any motion from defense counsel. Involving an extortion that took place. What am I talking about? Stanley Woodward, an attorney for Mr. Snyder, who is the codefendant in this documents case, said a prosecutor on Mr. Smith’s team. And this is a guy who walked into Judge Cannon’s court the other day. He’s the head of the counterintelligence section. He’s really the guy, in part the right hand to Smith who’s pushing this agenda. That guy walked into court this week and argued for certain motions against certain motions by the defense on classified information when his butt should have been thrown out of that courtroom. Why? Stanley Webber, an attorney for Mr. Snyder, said, A prosecutor? That prosecutor I’d just mentioned Mr. Smith’s team trying to secure a cooperation from his. Klein, in other words, to become a witness for the state, said that Mr. Woodward’s application for a judgeship in Washington would be considered more favorably if he and his client turned against Mr. Trump. Mr. Woodward has filed a complaint with the chief U.S. judge in Washington alleging prosecutorial conduct. In other words, the right hand man to Smith. According to this allegation, extorted. The lawyer. For the codefendant to turn state’s evidence against Donald Trump. You have a federal judge in Florida putting everything else aside. She’s going to go forward with the case. Doesn’t she want to know what took place here? And we’re waiting for an Obama judge in Washington, D.C., who are notoriously anti-Trump and pro Biden. To resolve this matter all being done in secret. All being done in secret.

The Republican television personality has dedicated his Sunday show over the last few months to hammering the FBI and other DOJ officials following Trump’s indictment.

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

