‘You’re a Loser!’ Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Retribution’ Speech at CPAC

Joe Scarborough tore into Donald Trump’s vengeful CPAC speech while warning that Republicans are setting themselves up for defeat with their continued subservience to the former president.

The Tuesday conversation on Morning Joe revolved around Trump re-establishing his grip over the GOP at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Since Trump used his speech to proclaim himself the Republican Party’s “retribution” for 2024, Scarborough observed “he’s basically declaring war on anybody who didn’t vote for him.” He chastised Republicans for dismissing the implications of Trump’s new run for office.

“You have a guy who is talking about calling people villains who didn’t vote for him, saying ‘I am your retribution. That is not stirring up violence? He already stirred up violence on January 6,” Scarborough said. “It’s been one fascist talking point after another fascist talking point through the years. This is fascism! You can’t round off the curves and try to make it look pretty.”

As for Trump declaring himself an incarnate of “retribution,” Scarborough wondered if that “retribution” was for losses the GOP observed during the midterm elections and in the years before that.

“‘Just call me retribution,'” said Scarborough. “No, you’re a loser! You keep losing elections, and yet, he pitches himself as ‘I am your retribution. They are the villains.'”

Scarborough continued, “they’re going to lose again! If they get behind this guy, they keep losing.”

“They’re going ‘Why do we keep losing?’ I’ll tell you. Because politics is a game of addition, and Trump is still in the business of subtraction every single day.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

