Anheuser-Busch is pledging to give away free booze to vaccinated US adults if the nation can reach the goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4th set by President Joe Biden in early May.

That’s right — the country is ready for a massive party to celebrate the demise of Covid-19 and Anheuser-Busch is willing to provide the booze (or at least some of it.)

The producer of Budweiser has announced the “Let’s Grab a Beer” initiative which is designed to encourage more vaccinations and play an “active role in the country’s recovery and making the moments that we come together over a beer even better.” From the statement:

As part of Anheuser-Busch’s “Let’s Grab A Beer” initiative aimed at playing an active role in the country’s recovery and making the moments that we come together over a beer even better, the brewer will offer its biggest beer giveaway ever to give eligible adults another reason to get their vaccines by July 4th. When the nation reaches the White House’s goal of 70% of adults partially vaccinated, Anheuser-Busch will buy America’s next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product* – inclusive of over 100 brands – to enjoy with family and friends. Adults 21+ will simply upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard at MyCooler.com/Beer to enter to receive a beer on A-B.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO, Anheuser-Busch. “This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal.”

It’s not clear that uploading photos to a marketing website, and sharing personal information that A-B can use to market, will lead to massive beer busts, but the spirit of the campaign is perhaps a better way to view it than the letter.

Read the full press release from A-B below:

