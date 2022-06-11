Bill Maher, Kellyanne Conway Agree NY Times Buried Kavanaugh Murder Plot Because He’s Conservative: ‘Fuck It.’

Bill Maher and Kellyanne Conway agreed on Friday that the New York Times buried the Brett Kavanaugh assassination attempt story this week for partisan reasons.

The Times faced backlash online, mainly from the right, over the downplaying of the story about a man being arrested outside the home of Justice Kavanaugh with a gun and a knife and the admitted intent to kill.

On Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, the host and his guests agreed that the issue is a big deal, and Maher brought up the New York Times burying the news.

“The New York Times buried this. If this had been a liberal Supreme Court justice that someone came to kill, it would have been on the front page,” said Maher. “And that’s what’s so disappointing about a paper like The New York Times, because they just wear their bias on their sleeves and they — ‘if it’s not part of something that feeds our narrative, fuck it. We bury it.'”

Conway brought up the House blocking a bill to beef up security for the Supreme Court, for which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sought some credit.

The former senior Donald Trump adviser also brought up the far-left Ruth Sent Us group, which exposed the home addresses of several Justices and is now targeting Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Still, it wasn’t all smiles and roses on the show, and the two clashed pretty dramatically over Donald Trump and January 6th.

Watch the clip above, via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Youtube.

