NY Times Called Out For Burying News of Kavanaugh Murder Plot Suspect

The New York Times faced an online onslaught on Thursday after conservatives discovered the paper of record’s coverage of an armed, would-be assassin getting arrested on the way to his target Supreme Court Justice’s private residence this week.

If it bleeds it leads is an axiom that has declined in applicability over the last few decades with media polarization shunting some otherwise sensational topics to the dustbin of history for seemingly ideological reasons.

A recent prominent example is the reaction to Fox News opting not to carry the January 6 Committee hearings live in full on the flagship channel, instead relegating it to the not-quite-dustbin of all their digital outlets and the Fox Business Network.

The essential gripe is two-fold, in Fox’s case: that they are doing a disservice to their viewership by not giving them this important news happening, and that they are doing that disservice for ideological reasons or just plain rank self-interest.

But in the case of the New York Times — which along with MSNBC and others mostly ignored the firebombing of a Christian pregnancy center — the controversy (today) is with regard to their coverage of the Brett Kavanaugh stalker.

It caused quite a reaction. Townhall’s Guy Benson has the pics that say way fewer than a thousand words.

Page A20 it says. That “burying” caused more than a few reactions on the right (but not exclusively on the right), including CNN’s Mary Katharine Ham with a succinct response.

Wow. https://t.co/5Z3aSjosme — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 9, 2022 If someone was arrested with the will to assassinate Sotomayor, RBG, etc we all know it would be the biggest story in the country. Their media diet, FB/Twitter likes etc would be endlessly scrutinized, and they would be calling for a new domestic terror law for the next 3 months https://t.co/Nxx1iGGK4D — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 9, 2022 Thwarted murder attempt against Justice Kavanaugh above the fold in today’s WaPo, but not on the front page of today’s NYT: https://t.co/AFQRHm3qNL — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 9, 2022 The New York Times and most other liberal outlets buried the news of an attempted assasination of a Supreme Court justice in their coverage. But the January 6 sideshow? Front page, today and probably until November…it’s all they’ve got. — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) June 9, 2022 Compare this to the front page coverage you’re going to see of tonight’s January 6th Committee TV performance in papers tomorrow morning. https://t.co/GNlorvvJGI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 9, 2022

Isaac Shorr even wrote it up for National Review.

Anyone else think it’s weird that the @nytimes not only consigned the Kavanaugh assassination attempt to page A20, but put it below “New York A.G. Set to Question Three Trumps Under Oath” on that page?https://t.co/hmhXq1o5dd — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) June 9, 2022 DeSantis: The”silence” from some media outlets is “deafening.” DESANTIS: “But I can only imagine if the shoe was reversed. I mean, they would be going berserk if you had some Trump support or doing anything even approaching to that.” Example: https://t.co/zZq8gweuV0 — Lydia Nusbaum (@LydiaNusbaum) June 9, 2022

Protesters continue to gather outside the homes of Justices over the leaked Roe v. Wade-related draft opinion that the thwarted assassin stated as his motivation for his plan to travel from California to break into to the Kavanaugh home and kill the Justice and then himself.

The Times article online is about two-thirds of the way down the home page on Thursday. Here’s an excerpt about the suspect, Nicholas John Roske.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, Calif., was charged with attempted murder after two U.S. deputy marshals saw him step out of a taxicab in front of the justice’s house in Chevy Chase, Md., early Wednesday morning, federal prosecutors said. Mr. Roske was dressed in black and carrying a suitcase and a backpack, according to a federal affidavit.

Sensational story, no?

No. Apparently.

