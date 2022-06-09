NY Times Called Out For Burying News of Kavanaugh Murder Plot Suspect

By Caleb Howe
Jun 9th, 2022
 
Police officers look on as angry pro-abortion activists march on the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Bonnie Cash/Getty Images

The New York Times faced an online onslaught on Thursday after conservatives discovered the paper of record’s coverage of an armed, would-be assassin getting arrested on the way to his target Supreme Court Justice’s private residence this week.

If it bleeds it leads is an axiom that has declined in applicability over the last few decades with media polarization shunting some otherwise sensational topics to the dustbin of history for seemingly ideological reasons.

A recent prominent example is the reaction to Fox News opting not to carry the January 6 Committee hearings live in full on the flagship channel, instead relegating it to the not-quite-dustbin of all their digital outlets and the Fox Business Network.

The essential gripe is two-fold, in Fox’s case: that they are doing a disservice to their viewership by not giving them this important news happening, and that they are doing that disservice for ideological reasons or just plain rank self-interest.

But in the case of the New York Times — which along with MSNBC and others mostly ignored the firebombing of a Christian pregnancy center — the controversy (today) is with regard to their coverage of the Brett Kavanaugh stalker.

It caused quite a reaction. Townhall’s Guy Benson has the pics that say way fewer than a thousand words.

Here they are full-size:
New York Times Story on Kavanaugh Would-Be Assassin

Page A20 it says. That “burying” caused more than a few reactions on the right (but not exclusively on the right), including CNN’s Mary Katharine Ham with a succinct response.

Isaac Shorr even wrote it up for National Review.

Protesters continue to gather outside the homes of Justices over the leaked Roe v. Wade-related draft opinion that the thwarted assassin stated as his motivation for his plan to travel from California to break into to the Kavanaugh home and kill the Justice and then himself.

The Times article online is about two-thirds of the way down the home page on Thursday. Here’s an excerpt about the suspect, Nicholas John Roske.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, Calif., was charged with attempted murder after two U.S. deputy marshals saw him step out of a taxicab in front of the justice’s house in Chevy Chase, Md., early Wednesday morning, federal prosecutors said. Mr. Roske was dressed in black and carrying a suitcase and a backpack, according to a federal affidavit.

Sensational story, no?

No. Apparently.

