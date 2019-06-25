Donny Deutsch’s New MSNBC Show Off to Sluggish Start, Ratings Down More Than 15% From Launch

The ratings are in for MSNBC’s Saturday Night Politics — a new hour hosted by Donny Deutsch. And the early returns are not promising.

According to data from Nielsen, Saturday Night Politics pulled down 749,000 overall viewers in its most recent airing, and 82,000 in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic. Both numbers are down more than 15% from the show’s May 4 launch — which posted 919,000 total, and 99,000 in the key demo.

Over the eight weeks since Deutsch has taken over the timeslot, MSNBC has averaged 74,000 viewers in the 25-54 bracket. During the same eight week period last year, when reruns of Lawrence O’Donnell‘s The Last Word aired, MSNBC averaged 97,000 in the key demo.

The silver lining for MSNBC in the early Deutsch numbers? Saturday Night Politics has improved in the total viewers category year-over-year, averaging 799,000 overall compared to the 584,000 brought in by the O’Donnell reruns in May and June of 2018. Also, the most recent airing scored the show’s third-best demo number, trailing only the debut and the May 18 edition.

Still, the program has a long way to go in order to make inroads against timeslot leader Fox News. Watters World, the Jesse Watters-hosted show which airs opposite Saturday Night Politics, scored 1,483,000 million overall in its most recent airing, and 182,000 in the key demo. CNN, which aired an encore presentation of the documentary Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper to mark Vanderbilt’s passing, bested MSNBC in the demo with 102,000, but lagged behind in the overall category with 672,000.

