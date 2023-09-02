JUST IN: Full Details of Biden Visit to Hurricane Idalia Site — Including GOP Officials Meeting Him

President Joe Biden’s visit to a community hit by Hurricane Idalia will include a prominent Republican official, according to details released by the White House — but it isn’t Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

President Biden announced Friday that he would be traveling to Florida to survey damage from the hurricane that made landfall there this week, and confirmed to CNN that he would be meeting with DeSantis in an exchange with Arlette Saenz following remarks on the Agust jobs report:

ARLETTE SAENZ: Are you going to meet with Governor DeSantis tomorrow? THE PRESIDENT: Yes.

But hours later the governor’s office told CNN they had no plans for such a meeting. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told CNN the meeting had been “mutually agreed” beforehand and the White House confirmed.

Instead, the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be joined by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) when they visit Live Oak on Saturday according to details released by the White House:

Today, the President and the First Lady will travel to Live Oak, Florida to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia, meet with survivors, thank the personnel leading the response and recovery efforts. At points during the visit President Biden will be joined by Senator Rick Scott, Suwannee County Chair Franklin White, and Mayor of Live Oak Frank Davis. The President and the First Lady will first receive an aerial tour of storm-impacted areas en route to Live Oak, Florida. After, the President and the First Lady will participate in a briefing on response and recovery efforts and meet with federal personnel, local officials, and first responders. Then, the President and the First Lady will tour a community impacted by Hurricane Idalia. The President will then deliver remarks reaffirming his commitment to supporting the people of Florida. President Biden has directed a whole-of-government response to Hurricane Idalia. The President approved an Emergency Disaster Declaration for Florida ahead of Idalia making landfall and approved a Major Disaster Declaration afterwards ordering all available federal assets to support in the response efforts. Under his leadership, Departments and Agencies across the federal government have stepped up to support those impacted. More than 1500 federal personnel on-the-ground and more than 540 Urban Search and Rescue personnel.

Three Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams deployed to support residents impacted by the hurricane.

More than 1.3 million meals, 1.6 million liters of water, available for states who request support.

The U.S. Coast Guard is performing post-storm recovery efforts and ensuring that ports are safe to reopen. Urban Search and Rescue teams from across the country have been deployed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed teams and resources to assist the states with infrastructure, power assessment, and temporary roofing requirements as needed.

The Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency for the state of Florida on Wednesday to help health care providers and suppliers meet emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. National

Disaster Medical System teams have also been deployed to support medical needs in affected areas.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is working with states to make sure air, roads, rail, and maritime transportation is safe and operable.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has taken actions to help people receive the food assistance they need under numerous federal programs, provided food safety guidance, and risk management and disaster assistance options for agricultural producers.

The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency fuel waiver on Wednesday to address fuel supply shortages.

The U.S. Department of Energy has deployed responders to coordinate closely with industry, interagency and state partners to support storm response.

The Department of the Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service teams have cleared roads and downed trees at its facilities. Bureau of Land Management officers are supporting search and rescue teams in Florida.

