DeSantis Has Three Word Answer for Reporter Asking About Trump at Hurricane Briefing

A reporter on Wednesday asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his thoughts on the fact that Donald Trump had not said anything about Hurricane Idalia, a lack of comment that had drawn criticism.

Donald Trump, currently a Florida resident, made a number of public comments and social media posts on Tuesday and Wednesday about himself, his polling, the primary, and his various complaints, but not about the hurricane crossing the state.

That lack of commentary drew criticism, including from conservatives on social media.

While DeSantis is busy prepping his state for a massive hurricane, Trump has attacked him in four separate videos tonight Oh and Trump hasn’t posted about the hurricane at all Unreal pic.twitter.com/Godc261JTW — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 30, 2023

It’s even worse than that. One of the videos is an entire rant about how he’s going to win the Florida primary and how well he does in Florida without mentioning what actual Florida residents are dealing with right now. As always, it’s all about him. https://t.co/lvTXBRVimR — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 30, 2023

At a storm briefing on Wednesday, during which the power briefly went out, DeSantis was asked about it, and said that Trump’s social media lapses are not what he’s worried about.

“What do you think about Trump — you know, he’s a resident here in Florida and he hasn’t commented on Idalia at all, yet,” a reporter asked.

“Not my concern. My concern is protecting the people of Florida, being ready to go,” DeSantis said. “And we’ve done that.”

DeSantis added:

And look, we — in Florida, you just have to do this. I mean, this is something we put a lot of time and effort into throughout the course of each year, knowing that there’s going to be time where you’re going to have to activate it. Now, we we had a major one last year, one of the most expensive on record. We were hoping not to have any this year, that maybe we would get off lucky and then, but that just didn’t, it wasn’t in the cards. So you deal with it. But but that’s that’s been our focus.

Watch the clip above via CBS News.

