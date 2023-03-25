Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday said no one in the GOP has a “list of names’ like Donald Trump has, including unannounced 2024 contender Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republican primary opponent and former ambassador to the U.N. in the Trump administration Nikki Haley — “or whoever she is.”

Greene spoke from the stage at Trump’s first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday, along with fellow Trump faithfuls such as Rep. Matt Gaetz, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and former rock star Ted Nugent.

Aside from her speech, Greene also spoke with hosts of the Right Side Broadcasting livestream coverage of the rally, including Christina Bobb.

Bobb asked MTG what the GOP would do in 2025 if the party controlled the House, the Senate, and the White House.

“Oh that would be a dream come true,” said Greene. “If we had full control that would be the greatest.”

Greene then transitioned to talking about Trump versus the other candidates.

“Here’s what we know about President Trump,” she said. “President Trump has a list of names, and no one else has that.”

“Ron DeSantis doesn’t have that. Nikki Haley, or whoever she is, she doesn’t have anything like that,” Greene said. “No one else knows how to clean out the swamp like President Trump.”

Whether she was being dismissive of Haley as a nobody or making an oblique reference to the former governor’s name, the way many critics from the left have done, is open to interpretation.

Watch the clip above, via Right Side Broadcasting on YouTube.

