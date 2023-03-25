Matt Gaetz Dismissively Says Nikki Haley ‘Can Keep Clicking Her Heels’ in Mocking Trump Rally Swipe

At the Waco, Texas Donald Trump rally on Saturday, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz joined Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in singling out former ambassador to the U.N. during Trump’s administration Nikki Haley for particularly dismissive criticism.

Greene, in an interview with Right Side Broadcasting, pulled a “whoever she is” remark about Haley. But Gaetz separated Haley out from his criticism of other Republicans while he was on stage.

Gaetz in his remarks said that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Ted Cruz owed their elections to Trump, and that they should show loyalty by endorsing the ex-president “today.”

But he singled Haley out all by herself separately in the speech, not suggesting that she join the fold or the movement but instead mocking her.

“Nikki Haley says that we must kick all of the world’s bullies with heels,” said Gaetz. “But we cannot go kicking and screaming around the globe, starting new wars behind every Middle Eastern sand dune as Nikki Haley would have us do.”

After pausing for the crowd’s applause, Gaetz delivered the kicker to his heels bit.

“So, Nikki Haley can keep clicking her heels,” he said. “What we know is that President Donald Trump will bring America’s enemies to heel.”

Haley and DeSantis took the brunt of intra-party criticism from speakers and rallygoers across the various livestreams from Trump’s Waco rally on Saturday, the first of his 2024 campaign.

Ted Nugent performed a guitar rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner for the event, peppering his appearance with a series of wild comments in a tirade that included referring to Ukraine’s president as a “homosexual weirdo.”

Watch the clip above, via the Trump campaign.

