Inter-cable news network praise is so seemingly rare in these hyper divided political times in which we find ourselves, this brief moment of MSNBC’s Morning Joe praising Fox News Martha MacCallum for her newsworthy interview with Rep. Devin Nunes is worth highlighting.

The Republican ranking member fo the Hosue Judiciary committee Nunes finds himself in something of a controversy as recently released phone records indicate phone calls he had with Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.

Nunes appeared on Fox News Thursday night, and a somewhat incredulous MacCallum pressed the California congressman on the phone calls, following up on Nunes’ surprising claim that he did not recall the calls.

The 7 AM hour of Morning Joe opened with the Fox News segment, after which both Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi showered brief but not insignificant praise on their competitor.

“Thank you, Martha,” offered Brzezinksi, quickly followed by Scarborough’s good for her for pushing Devin Nunes. Seriously, come on.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

