‘Not Doing Anything Is Embarrassing’: Fox Sports’ Doug Gottlieb Slams NBA Commissioner For Not Punishing LeBron After Deleted Tweet

LeBron James all but admitted he was wrong for tweeting a photo of the police officer involved in the Columbus, OH shooting earlier this week. According to Fox Sports Radio’s Doug Gottlieb, the “overzealous attempt at vigilantism” by LeBron warrants punishment from the NBA.

“I have no hate towards LeBron James but what a joke. You have 49.6 million followers, and you had a photo of this cop and say ‘accountability.’ That’s vigilante justice when you don’t have any of the facts. You weren’t there and had it one hundred percent wrong,” Gottlieb passionately said. “All you had to say was ‘hey, I was wrong, and I apologize.’”

According to Gottlieb, LeBron’s deleted tweet was embarrassing and overzealous, but even more errant was NBA commissioner Adam Silver for letting it slide.

“Adam Silver not doing anything is more embarrassing. What are you doing, dude? You’re going to suspend Kobe Bryant for an anti-homosexual derogatory word that he yelled at a referee. You’re not going to do anything for what LeBron James did? When he’s got 49.6 million followers?”

For the sake of accuracy, Bryant’s suspension for uttering a homophobic slur took place while the late NBA commissioner David Stern was still in charge of the league. That doesn’t take away from Gottlieb’s larger point that he believes LeBron’s deleted tweet deserves punishment.

But it’s a tall ask of the NBA to suspend or publicly penalize its most marketable star for a tweet that he already deemed inappropriate, and would set a risky precedent for the league moving forward, having to monitor the free speech of its players.

Watch above via, Fox Sports

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]