Brad Parscale has been promoted from President Donald Trump’s digital media manager to his 2020 campaign manager. Since the promotion, he’s been blowing millions on cars and real estate, even though his stated salary is only $15,000 a month.

This year alone he’s bought a $2.4 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, a $78,300 BMW, and a $146,000 Range Rover, according to the Daily Mail. This was just months after Parscale and his wife had spent $2 million on condos in the Fort Lauderdale area.

In the mid-2000s, Parscale and his family lost their company to bankruptcy. Which is why his recent spending spree raised eyebrows, given his relatively meager salary based off donations.

According to the Daily Mail, Parscale also earns a percentage of all contributions to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, and from the Republican National Committee which has paid his company Parscale Digital $7.3 million so far this year.

“I make no secret about the fact that working for the Trump family made me a wealthy man well before I ever became President Trump’s campaign manager,” Parscale told the Daily Mail. “The President is an excellent businessman and being associated with him for years has been extremely beneficial to my family.”

Parscale told 60 Minutes in 2017 that he had received an email through his company in 2015 to make a website for Trump’s presidential run and he agreed to do it for $1,500. By the time the election was over, Parscale sold his business CloudCommerce for $10 million.

In what is described as a “highly unusual arrangement,” Washington insiders told the Daily Mail that Parscale’s companies and their subsidiaries get a percentage of most of the contributions to the Trump 2020 campaign, which now top $56.8 million. In total, according to the AP, Parscale is on the payroll of five companies with ties to the campaign.

Both the RNC and the Trump campaign have utilized Parscale’s companies, mostly Parscale Digital and Parscale Strategy, for millions of dollars worth of service.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign director of communications, responded, “‘Neither Brad Parscale, nor any of his companies, receive a percentage of money spent on advertising buys or a percentage of campaign contributions,” according to the Daily Mail.

“The suggestion that he is siphoning off a percentage of donations is a lie. Brad receives a monthly salary, and amounts paid to other entities are for staff salaries and services provided. There are no percentages involved anywhere. To report that because he – or anyone – is paid any amount by the campaign means he is receiving a ‘percentage’ of donations is deceptive and deliberately inflammatory. The same could be said for anyone receiving a paycheck from the campaign,” Murtaugh said.

