Adidas Staffers Claim Kanye Played Porn in Meetings, Showed Off Explicit Photos of Kim — And Company Ignored His ‘Toxic’ Behavior

A new report explored the testimony of former Yeezy and Adidas staffers who said Kanye West created a highly sexualized and abusive workplace culture throughout his partnership with the company.

The rapper known as Ye has been under public scrutiny for weeks over his various anti-semitic comments, and he has seen major financial losses as Adidas and other business collaborators dropped him over the controversy. The scandal has also drawn a great deal of focus on West’s business behavior, not only because of his feuds with various companies, but also the reported revelations that he’s been pushing conspiracy theories and antisemitism for years.

Rolling Stone heard from several of West’s former team members who claimed that he would frequently play and talk about porn during business meetings. They said West also showed off his own sex tapes on such occasions, which also included “explicit video and photos” of his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

From one incident described in the report:

In 2018, West took a meeting in Chicago with a young creative who considered it a job interview. The potential staffer described feeling on edge when, upon entering the room, he found West dancing around to his own music on full blast. The creative remembers West finally turning his attention to the interview — and nonchalantly pulling out his phone. “My wife just sent me this,” West said, according to the creative. On West’s phone, the creative claims, was an intimate photo of Kardashian. “It was very revealing and personal,” the creative tells Rolling Stone. “I didn’t really react.” A source close to the creative recalls being told about the photo of Kardashian hours after the meeting. At least one other time in 2018, West showed an explicit video of Kardashian to members of the creative team at Yeezy, according to a person who says they saw the video.

That was hardly the only story about West showing porn to his business partners.

“He would be in a meeting and he’d be talking to you, and he’d rattle off in his laptop” to play a porn video, the employee tells Rolling Stone. “And he’s like, ‘I know it’s uncomfortable, but I kind of need this in the background to keep me focused.’ And you’d be like, ‘Uhhhhh, oh-kay.’”

Some of the staffers in the report signed an open to Adidas’ top brass, wherein they accused the company of turning a blind eye to West’s “predacious behavior” and the “toxic and chaotic environment” he had fomented at the company.

The letter writers describe additional incidents where West showed porn at business meetings, engaged in “mind games” with Adidas employees, made sexually-charged and derogatory comments to women, and partook in other abusive behaviors like “verbal abuse, vulgar tirades, and bullying attacks.”

“The most troubling behavior that should have been flagged by the executive team very early in the partnership is his manipulative and fear-based approach to leading the team, all while trying to assert dominance over Adidas employees in closed rooms,” the letter states.

The news that West showed explicit images to Adidas workers may not be hugely revealing, given that he has already shown off a video of himself making them watch porn.

Last month, West released a documentary about himself which includes footage of a meeting he had with Adidas executives. West was making the executives watch porn on his phone before accusing Adidas of wronging him throughout their business relationship.

