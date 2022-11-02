Kanye West Paid Off Employee Who Heard Him Rant About Jewish Conspiracies, Praised Hitler for YEARS: Report

Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, paid off a former employee who said he previously made antisemetic remarks, according to a report.

The same report from NBC News’ Ben Goggin claims West has also praised Adolf Hitler in meetings dating back at least five years. Goggin reported:

Ye, the artist previously known as Kanye West, paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged that the rapper and designer had used antisemitic language in the workplace, according to documents reviewed by NBC News. Additionally, six people who have worked with Ye or witnessed him in professional settings over the past five years told NBC News that they had heard him mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people or praise Hitler. Three of those people were former employees or collaborators and said they recalled multiple instances of Ye using antisemitic language.

The person who claimed to have been paid to keep quiet spoke to NBC News asked to remain anonymous, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

NBC spoke to three individuals who said West went on an antisemitic tirade in 2018, and another one who claims the rapper and fashion designer has an “obsession” with Nazis.

Artist Ryder Ripps said West discussed anti-Jewish conspiracies throughout the summer and fall of 2018 as they worked together.

“With this pattern that’s happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it’s pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession,” Ripps told Goggin.

Multiple large corporations have severed ties with West in recent weeks since he began making broad, antisemitic remarks. He has continued to double down on them.

Two weeks ago, he complained to NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that a cabal of powerful Jewish business moguls had conspired to target him.

“When I wore the White Lives Matter t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me,” he said.

