TWEET CHILD O' MINE

Axl Rose Calls Treasury Steve Mnuchin an ‘A**hole’ and Mnuchin Actually Responds

By Josh FeldmanMay 6th, 2020, 9:30 pm

Sometimes Twitter is just too strange.

Wednesday night Axl Rose took to Twitter to say, “It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole.”

Most of the time, Cabinet members generally don’t respond to celebrities insulting them on Twitter, but tonight Mnuchin’s official account actually responded to Rose, asking him, “What have you done for the country lately?”

Apparently the first version of Mnuchin’s tweet had the flag of Liberia before that was taken down and replaced with one featuring the American flag instead:

