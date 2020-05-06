Sometimes Twitter is just too strange.

Wednesday night Axl Rose took to Twitter to say, “It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole.”

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020

Most of the time, Cabinet members generally don’t respond to celebrities insulting them on Twitter, but tonight Mnuchin’s official account actually responded to Rose, asking him, “What have you done for the country lately?”

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

Apparently the first version of Mnuchin’s tweet had the flag of Liberia before that was taken down and replaced with one featuring the American flag instead:

Now deleted and tweeted again, this time with the flag of the United States of America (🇺🇸) rather than Liberia (🇱🇷). pic.twitter.com/Af6wj8W9gF — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 7, 2020

