Brooks Brothers-Clad, Mustard-Stained Couple Draw Mockery For Waving Guns at Protestors Outside St. Louis Mansion

By Ken MeyerJun 29th, 2020, 12:54 pm

It has been about 18 hours since a St. Louis couple went viral because of their armed response to Black Lives Matter protesters in their neighborhood, but the Twitterverse still has plenty of things to say about the insane confrontation.

On Sunday evening, demonstrators marched through St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood on their way to hold a protest in front of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house. The mayor faces calls for resignation after she used a Facebook Live briefing to read out the names and addresses of local residents who have urged her to defund the police department.

Multiple reports state that protesters passed through a gated community during their march, and the situation escalated when a white couple stood outside their mansion and aimed a pistol and a semi-automatic weapon at protesters. The couple has been identified as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, personal-injury lawyers.

Footage from the scene shows that the McCloskeys pointed their guns at the marchers multiple times and shouted at them to get off the property. The confrontation made waves across the internet, and President Donald Trump exacerbated the viral spread by retweeting ABC’s coverage on the incident.

Many on Twitter pointed out that the McCloskeys did not handle their firearms properly.

However, most of the internet did that thing it does with a situation as strange as this:

