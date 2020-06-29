A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation. https://t.co/5EqDd43QCd pic.twitter.com/KWNaif77ch — ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020

It has been about 18 hours since a St. Louis couple went viral because of their armed response to Black Lives Matter protesters in their neighborhood, but the Twitterverse still has plenty of things to say about the insane confrontation.

On Sunday evening, demonstrators marched through St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood on their way to hold a protest in front of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house. The mayor faces calls for resignation after she used a Facebook Live briefing to read out the names and addresses of local residents who have urged her to defund the police department.

Multiple reports state that protesters passed through a gated community during their march, and the situation escalated when a white couple stood outside their mansion and aimed a pistol and a semi-automatic weapon at protesters. The couple has been identified as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, personal-injury lawyers.

Footage from the scene shows that the McCloskeys pointed their guns at the marchers multiple times and shouted at them to get off the property. The confrontation made waves across the internet, and President Donald Trump exacerbated the viral spread by retweeting ABC’s coverage on the incident.

A St. Louis couple in front of their home tonight as protesters marched past in the city’s Central West End. (photos courtesy @ksdknews partner @BILLGREENBLATT / UPI) #StLouisprotest #STL pic.twitter.com/I7VlUBUhZ2 — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) June 29, 2020

A video shows an unidentified couple in St. Louis pointing guns at protesters who were marching to demand the mayor’s resignation after she read the names and addresses of some residents who supported defunding the police during an online briefing. https://t.co/h3zvRrdLzl — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2020

Many on Twitter pointed out that the McCloskeys did not handle their firearms properly.

if Karen doesn’t know proper trigger discipline Karen shouldn’t have a gun. https://t.co/IXV5n7sc3X — Casey Neistat (@Casey) June 29, 2020

The jokes will be made. The pink brooks brothers, the mansion, barefoot, etc But before it gets lost in the snark I want to express how *INCREDIBLY* dangerous this short encounter was. Her finger is on the trigger.

His safety is off.

He is flagging his wife/others. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/sIKuYD7uBe — Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) June 29, 2020

I have many thoughts on the gun couple – one being that they both desperately need gun safety classes. But I will say other than religion, the gun beat/gun culture in red states is the one the mainstream media not only gets incredibly wrong – but has the most elitist disdain for. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 29, 2020

JABRONI & CLOD failed 4H Club Gun Safety – no patch for them. pic.twitter.com/Appb962mw1 — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) June 29, 2020

couple of things:

1) karen’s trigger discipline is horrible. take a gun safety class plz.

2) protesters entered a private street, which isn’t mentioned by @ABC. the couple is well within their right to protect their private property, but man, way to take it from 0 to 100, guys. https://t.co/ZOpKi3A9vd — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 29, 2020

However, most of the internet did that thing it does with a situation as strange as this:

The Brooks Brothers catalog has gotten weird https://t.co/BsMQmBkWiB — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 29, 2020

This was the PERFECT opportunity to finally use their homme-debout and they missed it smh https://t.co/nKOGhpKEWt pic.twitter.com/34nm4XNQfv — Mark Byrne (@markwby) June 29, 2020

The mustard stain is just such great detail. pic.twitter.com/WiENSwfr5k — Mark Scruffalo 🏴🌹🌻 (@ARealBuffalo) June 29, 2020

This Mr. & Mrs. Smith sequel looks terrible pic.twitter.com/bMICfpmLX0 — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 29, 2020

Imagine if Ken and Karen (or Ken and Barbie gone MAGA) were Black or Brown and pointing guns at a white militia or white power movement rally. What would happen? pic.twitter.com/wQA4sEKrlN — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) June 29, 2020

The streets of St Louis aint safe pic.twitter.com/RIFyAYN86Y — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 29, 2020

When they come for your unrealized capital gains. pic.twitter.com/sKjxExwczP — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) June 29, 2020

this sopranos reboot sucks pic.twitter.com/4QFJeBXksp — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) June 29, 2020

The terrified rich white people with guns screaming in front of their McMansion is probably a perfect distillation of the state of things — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) June 29, 2020

This is how you dress to take a DENNY’s hostage pic.twitter.com/ovqwMHG4zg — bridezillaofeldorado (@SamGrittner) June 29, 2020

Honestly, rich white people being so irrationally afraid of people of color peacefully using their constitutional rights that they run out of their giant, ugly house and crazily point guns at them is maybe the most American thing imaginable. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 29, 2020

Ken & Karen If you shut down their country club, they’ll shut down your life😤 pic.twitter.com/3RybGeZd13 — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) June 29, 2020

