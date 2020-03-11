Governor Andrew Cuomo tried (and failed) to do an Irish accent when asked if the coronavirus situation in his state would impact the New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade.

During a press conference to update New Yorkers about the government’s efforts to tackle local outbreaks, Cuomo was asked by a reporter bearing a leprechaunish accent “what authority” he has to close the parade next week.

“Oy! Well I’m authorized, y’know, by Saint Patrick,” Cuomo answered in what he thought was an Irish accent. “I have the highest authorization.”

Cuomo and the room succumbed to laughter as the exchange continued for the next 30 seconds, but near the end of the presser, he asked reporters to “pardon my Irish brogue. I know it was terrible. It must have been offensive to your ears.”

Giving New Yorkers an update on #Coronavirus. Watch live: https://t.co/JuLCeU2Po9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 11, 2020

