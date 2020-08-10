comScore

Check Out This $1.5 Million Coronavirus Mask Laden With Gold and Diamonds

By Charlie NashAug 10th, 2020, 2:19 pm

An Israeli jeweler is currently creating the world’s most expensive coronavirus face mask, valued at $1.5 million and covered in gold and diamonds.

According to Associated Press, which interviewed the mask’s designer, the “18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters at the request of the buyer,” and will weigh “270 grams” or “nearly 100 times that of a typical surgical mask.”

The buyer — a “Chinese businessman living in the United States” — also reportedly requested that “it be completed by the end of the year, and that it would be the priciest in the world.”

The mask was also shown off in a video published by Bloomberg QuickTake.

Designer Isaac Levy of Yvel told AP that “money maybe doesn’t buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that.”

Yvel tweeted on Monday, “We are always willing to take on new challenges and this work of art proves it! We are thankful for being able to create and function in these challenging times.”

