Fox On The Run! College Football Game Derailed After a Fox Barges Onto Field; Jumps Into the Stands

The college football game between Arizona State and USC took a hilariously bizarre turn on Saturday when a wild fox made its way onto the field before causing mayhem throughout Sun Devil Stadium.

The intrusion happened during the game’s 1st quarter, and ESPN’s announcers weren’t sure at first if they were looking at a fox or a cat that mozzied onto the field. They quickly realized it was the former, though, and they watched in astonishment as the fox leapt over the field barrier and darted into the stands.

“This fox is a wild child” a commentator was heard saying. Play was halted after the incident as ASU security tried to corral the animal.

Eventually, the fox was spotted on the field once again, but staff on hand goaded it to run into the field’s tunnel. The whole incident delighted the Twitterverse, and the people let their appreciation show for the hilarious wackiness that unfolded:

This fox started started getting MVP chants from the ASU crowd 🦊😂 (via @susanswong_)pic.twitter.com/l3WLVs2P6j — Bally Sports (@BallySports) November 7, 2021

The fox says SUN DEVILS WIN. 🔱🦊 pic.twitter.com/lM8Ch1YHLf — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 7, 2021

Can we take a minute to highlight the vertical here? The ups from this Fox are pretty impressive. Also shoutout to the fans at ASU that were super casual as that thing sprinted into the stands. 🦊 🏈 #ASU #USC pic.twitter.com/GBbeLRteO0 — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) November 7, 2021

Lmao there’s a fox on the field at the ASU game. And the announcer mistook it for a cat. C’mon dude 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/m986zLaCKf — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) November 7, 2021

If you were concerned about the creature, don’t worry. The Sun Devil Football Twitter account released footage of the fox leaving the stadium.

The fox has left the building. 🦊 pic.twitter.com/sKhQojlv1d — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 7, 2021

Watch above, via ESPN.

