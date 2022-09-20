‘Have You Been F*cked by This’: Vandal Hits Washington Monument With Message About Being Shafted by Uncle Sam

By Kipp JonesSep 20th, 2022, 9:23 pm
 
Vandal Strikes Washington Monument After Apparently Feeling Shafted by Uncle Sam

Katie Barlow

A person was detained after they defaced the Washington Monument on Tuesday with a very, very specific question.

Someone splashed red paint across one side of the 168-year-old, 555-foot obelisk and also wrote, “Have you been fucked by this? Gov says tough shit.”

Katie Barlow of WTTG first reported someone had defaced the structure and was detained.

A closeup of the message leaves little doubt its author feels shafted by Uncle Sam.

Katie Barlow via Twitter

Apparently, the monument represents the tip of the government’s efforts to harm people – at least for one aggrieved and/or mentally ill individual.

No details about the vandal or his motives are readily available, but Barlow did share a short clip of what appeared to be a younger man in handcuffs.

WUSA anchor Adam Longo theorized the suspect hates freedom.

The monument will remain closed to the public until conservators can restore it to its former beauty, the U.S. Park Police said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: