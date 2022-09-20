‘Have You Been F*cked by This’: Vandal Hits Washington Monument With Message About Being Shafted by Uncle Sam

A person was detained after they defaced the Washington Monument on Tuesday with a very, very specific question.

Someone splashed red paint across one side of the 168-year-old, 555-foot obelisk and also wrote, “Have you been fucked by this? Gov says tough shit.”

Katie Barlow of WTTG first reported someone had defaced the structure and was detained.

Nightly monument report. Someone has painted the the side with red paint. There is an individual in cuffs off to the side and police have blocked the area out to the grass. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/s9HD84kPS0 — Katie Barlow (@katieleebarlow) September 20, 2022

A closeup of the message leaves little doubt its author feels shafted by Uncle Sam.

Apparently, the monument represents the tip of the government’s efforts to harm people – at least for one aggrieved and/or mentally ill individual.

No details about the vandal or his motives are readily available, but Barlow did share a short clip of what appeared to be a younger man in handcuffs.

WUSA anchor Adam Longo theorized the suspect hates freedom.

This is why we can’t have nice things. Some freedom loathing scumbag has defaced the Washington Monument with paint and vulgarities. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/xLnk3q4Otv — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) September 21, 2022

The monument will remain closed to the public until conservators can restore it to its former beauty, the U.S. Park Police said.

Alert: Area around base of the Washington Monument temporarily closed. USPP have adult male in custody for vandalism. NPS conservators will work on restoration process. — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) September 21, 2022

