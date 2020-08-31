comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP HOLDS PRESS CONFERENCE

Herman Cain’s Twitter Account Downplays Deadliness of Coronavirus After He Dies Of Coronavirus

By Ken MeyerAug 31st, 2020, 8:54 am

Even though conservative political firebrand Herman Cain may no longer be with us, his Twitter account is still very much alive. As things stand though, political observers found it odd — for a lot of reasons — on Sunday night when Cain’s account claimed that the coronavirus pandemic is not as bad as the media claims.

The 2012 Republican presidential contender died in late July after contracting the coronavirus, but his family drew intrigue weeks ago when they reactivated his Twitter account weeks ago. Cain’s account on Sunday tweeted, “It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be.”

The tweet from Cain’s account has been deleted, but some Twitter users were shocked to see his family push the message.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: