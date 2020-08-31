Even though conservative political firebrand Herman Cain may no longer be with us, his Twitter account is still very much alive. As things stand though, political observers found it odd — for a lot of reasons — on Sunday night when Cain’s account claimed that the coronavirus pandemic is not as bad as the media claims.

The 2012 Republican presidential contender died in late July after contracting the coronavirus, but his family drew intrigue weeks ago when they reactivated his Twitter account weeks ago. Cain’s account on Sunday tweeted, “It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be.”

The tweet from Cain’s account has been deleted, but some Twitter users were shocked to see his family push the message.

Wild how Herman Cain, a Republican who died of Coronavirus after attending a Trump rally, has had his verified account hijacked by his own family and PR team to peddle conspiracy theories, propaganda, and smears. Maybe @TwitterSupport should, you know, look into this? — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) August 31, 2020

there is one big reason Herman Cain did not tweet this himself…. pic.twitter.com/eEQE7YvTP1 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 31, 2020

What if Twitter just put a warning under every posthumous Herman Cain tweet that said he is dead and died of COVID-19. Maybe that would help. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 31, 2020

Did the virus write this https://t.co/N26dSZMPPj — Matt Ford (@fordm) August 31, 2020

a tweet from herman cain's account after he died of *checks notes* the coronavirus …. i am losing my mind pic.twitter.com/oaoPadFU0s — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 31, 2020

Herman Cain’s account continuing to tweet arguments that the virus is not as serious as some fear has to be one of the most ironic moments of 2020. https://t.co/3fwBcIImrU — Dan Goldberg (@DanCGoldberg) August 31, 2020

Dear @Twitter and @TwitterSafety Did I miss the announcement? When did you guys start DEAD TWITTER? Who else has accounts besides Herman Cain? Elvis? Orson Welles? As a lifelong Steve McQueen fan, will he be tweeting anytime soon? https://t.co/OK4RS7jvtC — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 31, 2020

A tragedy in four acts: Act I: Herman Cain tweets against masks

Act II: Herman Cain attends Trump rally without mask

Act III: Herman Cain dies of covid-19

Act IV: Herman Cain's zombie Twitter account tweets that covid-19 isn't as deadly as the media claims https://t.co/E1001i65GA — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 31, 2020

