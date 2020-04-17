FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck had quite the response to a $1 million proposition from a porn site to commentate live cam shows.

“Depending on the site they could just be handing some of my money back to me,” Buck wrote, replying to a report from Action Network’s Darren Rovell. “So I’ll hold out for a better offer and try to hold on to my day job. But I have to say I’m flattered.”

Depending on the site they could just be handing some of my money back to me. So I’ll hold out for a better offer and try to hold on to my day job. But I have to say I’m flattered. https://t.co/wBgkwnHyrA — Joe Buck (@Buck) April 17, 2020

The site, ImLive, told Sports Illustrated that it’s also “accepting applications from other national and local sports commentators” after Buck’s public decline.

“I am highly qualified as I have been practicing these calls most of my life, but I don’t want to just take that job without a proper, open audition,” Buck jokingly said to Sports Illustrated. “So if they get Jim [Nantz] and Al [Michaels] and Mike [Tirico] and all the others who do what I do to audition, I’m in. If any one of them say no, I’m out. That’s all I can commit to at this time. I can say I have NEVER been more flattered. And I know my dad would be proud.”

Naturally, the internet lost their mind to Buck playing along with the stunt.

What an absolutely fucking incredible response from Joe Buck. As on OG member of Team Buck I love this move https://t.co/OItEwE1aby — KFC (@KFCBarstool) April 17, 2020

Of all the offers you’ve turned down to keep your day job @Buck – this one not only hurts the most, but also had the most potential. Epic fail. https://t.co/tz5fquc3nf — MichelleBeisnerBuck (@MichelleBeisner) April 17, 2020

His stage name would have to be Buck Naked — MARK GIANGRECO (@MarkGiangreco7) April 17, 2020

Later, Buck responded to a TMZ story and proclaimed he was the first sports announcer to “to ever reject a 7 figure offer from a porn site.”

Today – this 17th day of April in the year 2020 – I became the first sports announcer to ever reject a 7 figure offer from a porn site. @MichelleBeisner I want this on my headstone.

(The above claim is NOT fact checked) https://t.co/Xn3WkX9Xk4 — Joe Buck (@Buck) April 17, 2020

