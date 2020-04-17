comScore

‘I Have NEVER Been More Flattered’: Fox Sports’ Joe Buck Responds to Porn Site Offering Him $1 Million to Commentate

By KJ EdelmanApr 17th, 2020, 3:42 pm

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck had quite the response to a $1 million proposition from a porn site to commentate live cam shows.

“Depending on the site they could just be handing some of my money back to me,” Buck wrote, replying to a report from Action Network’s Darren Rovell. “So I’ll hold out for a better offer and try to hold on to my day job. But I have to say I’m flattered.”

The site, ImLive, told Sports Illustrated that it’s also “accepting applications from other national and local sports commentators” after Buck’s public decline.

“I am highly qualified as I have been practicing these calls most of my life, but I don’t want to just take that job without a proper, open audition,” Buck jokingly said to Sports Illustrated. “So if they get Jim [Nantz] and Al [Michaels] and Mike [Tirico] and all the others who do what I do to audition, I’m in. If any one of them say no, I’m out. That’s all I can commit to at this time. I can say I have NEVER been more flattered. And I know my dad would be proud.”

Naturally, the internet lost their mind to Buck playing along with the stunt.

Later, Buck responded to a TMZ story and proclaimed he was the first sports announcer to “to ever reject a 7 figure offer from a porn site.”

