Monday Night Football Announcer Joe Buck to Host Upcoming Jeopardy Spin-Off on ESPN: Report

Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Joe Buck will reportedly host a spin-off of the game show Jeopardy! being made for ESPN.

According to a Tuesday morning report from Front Office Sports, ESPN Jeopardy! is expected to premiere this summer on Hulu and Disney+. The show will consist of celebrity guests, with “multiple ESPN talents” set to appear.

The FOS report continued:

Buck is the venerable lead play-by-play broadcaster for ESPN’s Monday Night Football package and will be on the call alongside Troy Aikman for the network’s Super Bowl coverage this upcoming season. He previously guest-hosted a week of Jeopardy! in Aug. 2021 following Alex Trebek’s death. Sony owns and produces Jeopardy! and has been looking for ways to expand the franchise. This will not be the first time the Jeopardy! franchise has had an offshoot dedicated to sports trivia. Sports Jeopardy! previously aired on Crackle from 2014 through 2016, and was hosted by Dan Patrick.

Should ESPN talent fill out the roster of contestants, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see NFL analyst Mina Kimes make regular appearances on the show. She appeared and even won Celebrity Jeopardy! in the past, and even returned to the show a few days ago for the latest edition of Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars.

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