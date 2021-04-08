Former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. announced that he got his coronavirus vaccine, and he gave his social media followers an…interesting motivator for them to do the same.

On Wednesday, Falwell got on his Instagram account and posted a selfie along with a message that he received the Moderna jab. He encouraged others to also get vaccine with the reasoning that they can collectively bash Governor Ralph Northam’s (D) justifications for lockdowns in Virginia.

“Please get vaccinated so our nutcase of a Governor will have less reasons for mindless restrictions!” Falwell said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry Falwell Jr. (@jerryfalwelljr)

Falwell has been mostly out of the spotlight for the last few months ever since he was forced out of Liberty University amid multiple personal scandals. Nonetheless, his vaccination announcement drew notice across social media, which drew plenty of amused commentary on how his pitch for people to protect themselves against the coronavirus essentially boils down to “own the libs.”

I encourage all Jerry Falwell Jr. fans to get vaccinated so you can own the libs! https://t.co/lKwLA13vrA — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 8, 2021

Honestly if “get vaccinated to own the libs” works, go for it https://t.co/Pd8PX0xz61 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 8, 2021

It would own the libs so hard if everyone got the vaccine. Fight cancel culture by getting your shot! https://t.co/EIWchDaylk — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 8, 2021

In all seriousness, “Own the libs, wear a mask and then we won’t have these mindless restrictions!” was sitting there the whole time and probably would have happened organically if Trump had not staked out an anti-mask stance https://t.co/eBDZv4tfG6 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) April 8, 2021

I wish we saw more of this messaging from skeptics of COVID restrictions, some of which have in fact had poor cost-benefit. If you hate the restrictions, do things that make them less necessary! https://t.co/ekjtsvsTVC — Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 8, 2021

This is a really good argument for getting vaccinated tbqh. Do your part to end lockdowns. https://t.co/Rl3zQwAEUV — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) April 8, 2021

do it, the governor would be so owned https://t.co/IVfpA1e6WY — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) April 8, 2021

Broken clock, etc — 🎬 Jeremiah Warren 📷 He/Him (@jeremiahjw) April 8, 2021

if this is why people get vaccinated i’m fine with it https://t.co/i5D5czAiZH — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) April 8, 2021

