Jerry Falwell Jr. Tries to Own the Libs By… Encouraging Vaccinations!

By Ken MeyerApr 8th, 2021, 2:34 pm

Former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. announced that he got his coronavirus vaccine, and he gave his social media followers an…interesting motivator for them to do the same.

On Wednesday, Falwell got on his Instagram account and posted a selfie along with a message that he received the Moderna jab. He encouraged others to also get vaccine with the reasoning that they can collectively bash Governor Ralph Northam’s (D) justifications for lockdowns in Virginia.

“Please get vaccinated so our nutcase of a Governor will have less reasons for mindless restrictions!” Falwell said.

 

Falwell has been mostly out of the spotlight for the last few months ever since he was forced out of Liberty University amid multiple personal scandals. Nonetheless, his vaccination announcement drew notice across social media, which drew plenty of amused commentary on how his pitch for people to protect themselves against the coronavirus essentially boils down to “own the libs.”

