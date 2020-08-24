Giancarlo Granda, the former business partner and acquaintance of Jerry Falwell Jr., has offered his side of the story over the alleged affair between himself and the Liberty University president’s wife.

On Sunday night, Falwell released a statement to the media admitting his wife had a brief fling with a pool boy the two of them befriended years ago while staying at a hotel in Miami. Falwell said he was compelled to publicly reveal the affair because his wife’s lover (believed to be Granda) blackmailed them by threatening to embarrass their family by revealing everything unless he was paid to keep quiet.

In a conversation with Reuters, Granda disputed Falwell’s claims about the length of the affair by asserting he and Becki Falwell were romantically involved for years. On top of that, Granda suggested that Falwell observed the relationship, claiming the evangelical leader watched as his wife and Granda had sex.

From the report:

Granda showed Reuters emails, text messages and other evidence that he says demonstrate the sexual nature of his relationship with the couple, who have been married since 1987. “Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda said in an interview. Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent – “multiple times per year” – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia.

Among the evidence Reuters was able to verify, there was a collection of screenshots from a 2019 FaceTime conversation Granda had with Mrs. Falwell as she was naked and her husband was peeking from behind a door. Granda also provided a text message from 2012, claiming it came from Mrs. Falwell who said “Right now I am just missing you like crazy …. Have you had this effect on all of your lady friends?”

Falwell claims Granda tried to extort him for money over the years, but Granda insists that he wanted to cut ties with the Falwells and negotiate a buyout to leave their business partnership. Granda also showed Reuters the texts he and Mr. Falwell exchanged as their friendship was about to break.

“Since you’re okay with ruining my life, I am going to take the kamikaze route,” Granda wrote to Jerry Falwell. “It really is a shame because I wanted to reach a peaceful resolution and just move on with our lives but if conflict is what you want, then so be it.” In the same message string, Falwell replied: “You should by now understand that I will not be extorted. I have always treated you fairly and been restrained in response to your threats because I did not wish to ruin your life. Going forward, stop contacting me and my family.”

