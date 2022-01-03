Pabst Blue Ribbon Opens the New Year With Extremely NSFW Tweets (UPDATED)

By Leia IdlibyJan 3rd, 2022, 11:07 am
 
Cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer sit on a table

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pabst Blue Ribbon has marked the New Year with a series of NSFW tweets.

The beer brand, part of Pabst Brewing Company, posted at 8:31 a.m. Monday morning: “Not drinking this January? Try eating ass!”

PBR Tweet

That questionable tweet, which has since been deleted, was the culmination of a new marketing campaign Pabst unveiled that promotes the concept of “Wet January”:

“Dry January is so last year,” read the tweet, a jab at those who attempt to stop drinking during the first month of the new year.

“Pbr is wet,” read another tweet.

The tweets received some backlash from users who took issue with a beer company making fun of those who do not drink in order to promote their own brand.

Undeterred by the pushback, PBR went on to post a tweet that read, “Crop dust haters,” essentially encouraging its followers to pass gas on their critics.

In another tweet, PBR claimed their campaign push was not about drinking versus not drinking, but instead is “all about getting and staying WHET.”

The Monday morning tweet earned some attention from other brands on Twitter. Slim Jim’s account joked that “Legal must have off until the 4th.”

UPDATE 11:27 a.m. EST: Pabst has since deleted the Monday morning tweet.

UPDATE 7:00 p.m. EST: Mediaite obtained a statement on the tweets from Pabst’s Vice President of Marketing Nick Reely:

We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets. The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates. In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our Associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: