Pabst Blue Ribbon has marked the New Year with a series of NSFW tweets.

The beer brand, part of Pabst Brewing Company, posted at 8:31 a.m. Monday morning: “Not drinking this January? Try eating ass!”

That questionable tweet, which has since been deleted, was the culmination of a new marketing campaign Pabst unveiled that promotes the concept of “Wet January”:

Dry January is so last year pic.twitter.com/Y0qxFFturX — Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) January 1, 2022

“Dry January is so last year,” read the tweet, a jab at those who attempt to stop drinking during the first month of the new year.

Pbr is wet — Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) January 3, 2022

“Pbr is wet,” read another tweet.

The tweets received some backlash from users who took issue with a beer company making fun of those who do not drink in order to promote their own brand.

Undeterred by the pushback, PBR went on to post a tweet that read, “Crop dust haters,” essentially encouraging its followers to pass gas on their critics.

Crop dust haters — Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) January 3, 2022

In another tweet, PBR claimed their campaign push was not about drinking versus not drinking, but instead is “all about getting and staying WHET.”

Can’t believe this needs to be said but just to be clear WJ isn’t about *drinking* or *not drinking* it’s all about getting and staying WHET https://t.co/B5LDOKrK2C — Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) January 3, 2022

The Monday morning tweet earned some attention from other brands on Twitter. Slim Jim’s account joked that “Legal must have off until the 4th.”

Truly thought this was our tweet at first. https://t.co/y9RF9iTFc3 — TUSHY Bidet (@hellotushy) January 3, 2022

Legal must have off until the 4th. — Slim Jim 🚀 MEATA (@SlimJim) January 3, 2022

UPDATE 11:27 a.m. EST: Pabst has since deleted the Monday morning tweet.

UPDATE 7:00 p.m. EST: Mediaite obtained a statement on the tweets from Pabst’s Vice President of Marketing Nick Reely:

We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets. The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates. In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our Associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms

