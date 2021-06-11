A Wheel of Fortune contestant brutally duffed a puzzle at the end of the game on Thursday — eliciting the requisite snark from host Pat Sajak in the process.

With a three-word puzzle on the board — category People — contestant Matt called for an N. Sajak announced there were three of those in the puzzle, which Vanna White proceeded to reveal.

After she did so, here’s how it looked on the board:

Matt, as per final puzzle custom, was given three seconds to solve. His guess was one for the books.

“The best buttercut,” Matt said.

The… what?

“The best buttercut.”

Let’s check out the board again, and remind you that the category is People.

Swing and a miss.

Sajak — who has heard some whoppers in his day — couldn’t hide his bewilderment.

“Uh, no,” Sajak said. “Oddly enough, no.”

The answer, as it turned out, was “The Next Generation.” But it turned out to be of no consequence for Matt. Fortunately for him, he ended up as the game’s best buttercut — taking home a grand total of $23,350.

