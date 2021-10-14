Trump Rally for Virginia Governor Candidate Featured Pledge to Flag Carried at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Well, this is a weird one.

A flag that was purportedly carried during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was introduced at a political rally in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. A pledge of allegiance to THAT FLAG was then led, and, yeah. That’s where we are now as a nation. COME ON PEOPLE!

Billed as a Trump Rally for Youngkin, the event was hosted by Steve Bannon and featured a call-in from former President Donald Trump. At one point in the proceedings, a host introduces a flag as having been carried during what was described as a “peaceful protest” despite the fact that five police officers died as a result of the gruesome riot, one which was clearly a very violent attack on the police. Youngkin was not in attendance at the political rally.

The pledge of allegiance to that flag is then led in a manner that might freak out any rational and patriotic person. A video of the pledge emerged and was likely viewed mostly from the Twitter account of Youngkin’s opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

“This is not who we are as Virginians,” McAuliffe wrote. “Tonight’s Donald Trump rally for Glenn Youngkin celebrating the insurrection against our country was unconscionable. Pledging allegiance to a flag that was at the deadly riot.” Watch the video below:

This is not who we are as Virginians. Tonight’s Donald Trump rally for Glenn Youngkin celebrating the insurrection against our country was unconscionable. Pledging allegiance to a flag that was at the deadly riot. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/VpRLSmF8zH — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 14, 2021

McAullife clearly sees the video as evidence that Youngkin is supported by an extremist side of the Republican party, or more to the point, Trump’s base. His eagerness to share the video suggests he sees this as a political win that will turn off independents and more moderate Republicans.

