Watch as Almost Dozens of Georgians Stand Around While Marjorie Taylor Greene Parades By Desperately Waving

Marjorie Taylor Greene took a ride on a Hummer on Saturday, ostensibly as part of celebratory Fourth of July parade in Tallapoosa, Georgia. The Republican posted some video from that event to her Twitter account, in what could be considered an example of the internet phenomenon “Posting Their L’s Online“.

That’s because, although Greene clearly considered it a positive moment for herself and her campaign, what’s visible in the two videos doesn’t quite match the tone.

In the two clips that she tweeted, you can see some in the sparse crowd either not cheering or waving back to the intensely waving Greene, but some who actually stop celebrating the parade at the moment of seeing the congresswoman. Watch the video for yourself below.

Tallapoosa, Georgia Independence Day Parade 🇺🇲! Happy July 4th! pic.twitter.com/acU7IMFUE2 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 3, 2021

Tallapoosa Independence Day Parade! pic.twitter.com/74jKR3JD2e — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 3, 2021

And all 20 of them look so "happy" to be there. https://t.co/7ESNOPvm0z — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) July 3, 2021

The difference between the Congresswoman’s enthusiasm and the — less so among the attendees was noticed by several Twitter users, and lots of snark followed. But we did spot a few waving and cheering in there.

Nevertheless, this guy is the best pull:







Greene shared another parade in a different Georgia city on her Facebook page that had slightly more in the way of enthusiasm from the crowd.

