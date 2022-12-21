WATCH: Dominatrix Attends City Commission Meeting to Demand Taxpayer-Funded Dungeon, Offers to Spank Commissioners

Local government meetings are usually rather dull affairs, but the public comment time at the Fort Lauderdale City Commission on Tuesday took a decidedly colorful turn when a self-proclaimed “Mistress” took the mic to demand a taxpayer-funded dungeon.

One of the regular items on the commission’s agenda Tuesday included debate about a $906,500 contract for solid waste management.

A woman dressed head-to-toe in some sort of black patent leather (including gloves and a hood covering most of her face except her painted red lips), stiletto heeled boots, mirrored sunglasses, and a long blonde braid cascading down her back marched up to the podium. She was followed by two other women in their own head-to-toe leather, mirrored face shields, and boots.

“Good evening, councilpeoples,” the woman began. “You may call me ‘Mistress.'”

She explained that she was “neutral” regarding the waste management contract, but “found it interesting” that the commission was willing to spend almost $1 million “to hide your secrets down the drain, hiding that condom I know you used to cheat on your spouse with.”

The “Mistress” said that she was proposing spending $250,000 “to support doms and subs in Broward County to build a dungeon, created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens.”

“In closing, do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand,” she said as she gestured with her arm at herself and her associates.

“I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new esteemed dungeon,” she concluded. “You are dismissed.”

“OK, thank you,” one of the commissioners responded drily. “And happy holidays to you,” he added with a chuckle.

“Are there any districts that have a dungeon?” another commissioner asked the city manager.

“Not that I know of,” the city manager replied.

“OK, just wanted to check,” said the commissioner.

