WATCH: Florida Man Takes Wild Drive, Jumping Drawbridge As It Was Opening (He’s Now Wanted By Police)

Living in coastal communities means having to frequently navigate travel delays as bridges open to allow large ships to pass through, but one Florida Man who didn’t want to wait took a wild trip that was captured by traffic cameras.

In the video, posted by WVSN-Miami, a silver SUV can be seen speeding across a Daytona Beach drawbridge as it was rising to open. The car crashed through the crossing arm, breaking it, and then “briefly caught a bit of air before landing on the other side and driving off.”

The incident happened on Monday morning, and Daytona Beach Police told WSVN that they believed they had identified the driver, who will “likely face charges.”

The still-unknown driver’s potential criminal troubles aside, the video does appear to show that he luckily made it safely across, and the death-defying stunt went viral on Twitter, garnering lots of amusement and admiration, with numerous comparisons to scenes from films like The Blues Brothers and television shows like The Dukes of Hazzard.

There’s not a single person alive that’s seen a car and a drawbridge and not wanted to do this. — XIX VIII (@_XIX_VIII_) April 15, 2021

It’s got a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant, it’s got cop tires, cop suspensions, cop shocks. https://t.co/GLrO8f9O60 — Account suspended (@igelman) April 15, 2021

are they searching for him because they want to high-five him https://t.co/rjMPqL6YGy — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 15, 2021

If you listen hard, you can hear him yell “yee haw” — Dave Smith (@SemperLibertas) April 15, 2021

This is 100% a dad who is just late to pick his kids up from soccer https://t.co/GlzgQIgHzp — Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) April 15, 2021

Watch the video above, via WSVN-Miami.

