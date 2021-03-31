Police officials in Greensboro, NC are looking for a woman who reportedly threatened and spat on a local news reporter on Monday night.

WFMY News 2 reports that the incident took place when reporter Adaure Achumba and photojournalist Sean Higgins were setting up to do a live report from the city’s downtown area. According to their report, “a woman walked up behind Adaure and shouted in her ear, startling her. When Adaure asked the woman what she was doing, the woman threatened her and spat on her face shield.”

Higgins intervened at that point to make sure nothing else happened, and the woman reportedly walked off shortly after. Higgins and Achumba are both fine, but they reported the incident to the police, and an assault investigation is now underway.

“We share this story not only because it happened to one of our own, but because it shouldn’t happen to anyone in a public space,” the network said with regards to the incident. “Everyone deserves the same level of respect, whether passing by on the street or simply doing their job in a public place.”

Watch above.

