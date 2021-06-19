Biden to Unveil Barack Obama Portrait, Bringing Back Longstanding White House Tradition

President Joe Biden will host a ceremony later this year to unveil Barack Obama‘s official portrait, in a move that will bring back a longstanding White House tradition that was temporarily discontinued by Donald Trump.

According to a report from NBC, the unveiling is not currently scheduled but it is expected to take place sometime this fall when coronavirus restrictions are lifted and allow for larger indoor gatherings. The unveiling in the East Room typically draws a couple hundred guests.

Trump has also begun the customary process of having his portrait painted so that it can hang alongside other that of other presidents. Sources told NBC that Trump is viewed as unlikely to attend a portrait event hosted by Biden due to the former president’s animosity over the 2020 election.

However, Biden may still extend an invitation to Trump when his portrait is finished.

“I have not been given any indication that we would break with tradition in that regard,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last year.

Both Trump and his wife Melania Trump have been in talks with the White House Historical Association about their official portraits, according to NBC. The association is responsible for securing an artist and commissioning the images.

The Obamas are evidently much further in the process, and one source told NBC that the portraits are “virtually done.”

Once Obama’s portrait is finished and unveiled, Biden is expected to hang it next to the George W. Bush’s near the Grand Foyer — a traditional spot for the two most recent presidents’ portraits, and highly visible to tourists. The portrait of Bill Clinton currently there would be moved elsewhere.

