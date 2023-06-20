DOJ Prosecutor Denies Hunter Biden Camp’s Claim the Case is Closed After Plea Deal: ‘The Investigation is Ongoing’

David C. Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, denied the claim from Hunter Biden’s lawyer Christopher Clark that the striking of a plea deal between the two parties meant that the matter was resolved in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday morning that Biden had agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors, as well as admit to the facts of a fel0ny gun charge case against him, likely helping Biden escape any federal prison sentence.

Weiss’s statement explained the charges against Biden and laid out the maximum penalties he faced — up to a year in prison for each of the two tax charges and up to 10 years in prison for the gun charge against him — before noting at the end that the investigation into Biden “is ongoing.”

The statement stood in stark contrast with the one Clark offered the New York Times.

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” he submitted earlier on Tuesday morning.

Weiss’s revelation might hearten congressional Republicans and conservative legal commentators who saw the investigation — and plea deal it yielded — as insufficient.

“Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice,” wrote House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) reacting to the initial news and Clark’s assertion. “Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery.”

“I think for many, this is gonna look like you ticketed the getaway driver after a bank robbery,” offered Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley prior to the issuance of Weiss’s statement. “Many people view the influence peddling allegation as being a very serious form of corruption with potential crime, and he’s going to plead guilty to relatively minor tax and gun charges. And that’s not gonna satisfy a lot of folks.”

