Just days after the collapse of marathon talks in Pakistan, the U.S. and Iran have reportedly reached an “in principle agreement” to extend the ceasefire.

According to the Associated Press, which cites unnamed regional officials, the two sides have struck a deal in principle despite the naval blockade announced by President Donald Trump on Sunday, and renewed threats from Iran.

As of now, the two-week ceasefire is set to expire on April 22.

“The U.S. blockade on Iranian ports and renewed Iranian threats have imperiled the week-old agreement, but regional officials said Wednesday they were making progress, telling The Associated Press that the United States and Iran had given an ‘in principle agreement’ to extend it to allow for more diplomacy,” according to AP reporters Samy Magdy, Sam Mets, and Munir Ahmed.

In an interview on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo, which was taped Tuesday, the president expressed optimism that the conflict is on the verge of ending.

“I think it’s close to over, yeah,” Trump said. “I view it as very close to over.”

In a separate interview with the New York Post, Trump advised reporter Caitlin Doornbos — who is in Islamabad, Pakistan, after having covered the US-Iran peace negotiations over the weekend — that she should remain there to cover subsequent talks.

“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there,” Trump said of Islamabad.

This story is breaking.

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