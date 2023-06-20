Congressional Republicans Livid About Hunter Biden Plea Deal: ‘Slap on the Wrist’

Republicans in Congress were hardly satisfied with the penalties Hunter Biden will receive in light of his plea deal on federal charges.

News broke on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s son will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, and enter into a diversion agreement on a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. The deal is likely to keep Hunter out of jail, and conservatives held this up as evidence of their recent gripes about the alleged two-tiered system of justice between Democrats and Republicans.

Congressman James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, released a statement bemoaning the “sweetheart deal” and saying “Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist.” This as Comer continues to push unproven allegations that Hunter and his father were engaged in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme while Joe Biden was vice president.

“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation,” Comer said. “We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”

🚨🚨🚨 Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery. Read my full statement.👇 pic.twitter.com/9swtTaUUQu — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 20, 2023

Comer wasn’t the only House Republican underwhelmed by the Hunter charge:

This isn’t case closed. Anyone can see Biden’s DOJ went easy on Hunter Biden. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) June 20, 2023

Justice has not been entirely served yet. This is a deflection from more serious charges to come. https://t.co/2tEOTsBZwa — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 20, 2023

Biden’s DOJ is treating Hunter w/ kid gloves, giving him a deal that only the President’s son could receive. If any of my constituents pled guilty to the same crimes, they’d be facing jail time. This plea deal will not stop our investigation into the Biden crime family. — Rep. Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) June 20, 2023

DOJ brought 3 weak charges against Hunter to try to trick the American public into thinking they aren’t politically biased. But Hunter will see zero days in jail even though he has committed many crimes. Trump faces 450 years over a paperwork dispute. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden pleading guilty to a gun charge and misdemeanor tax charges with no jail time is a stunt to make him look like he is just cooperating with the DOJ. Meanwhile the pathetic and weaponized DOJ who protects their puppet President and refuses to prosecute Joe Biden and… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 20, 2023

My full statement on Hunter Biden's slap on the wrist and the two-tiered system of justice in America. pic.twitter.com/yEND9I7laQ — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 20, 2023

And here’s what Republicans in the Senate had to say about it:

Biden's son got a sweetheart deal for laundering money, accepting millions in bribes, committing gun crimes, and evading taxes & child support. Yet DOJ targeted a pro-life pastor w/ a 25-person SWAT team and serious charges. AG Garland is a disgrace. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 20, 2023

They are going for the low-hanging fruit by charging Hunter Biden with a gun felony and two tax misdemeanors, after years of slow walking their investigation. For AG Garland to maintain his mantra that there is one standard of justice is pathetic. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 20, 2023

A slap on the wrist for Hunter Biden while “The Big Guy” continues to hunt down his top political opponent. This doesn’t show equal justice. It’s a mockery of our legal system by a family that has no respect for our laws. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 20, 2023

So Hunter Biden gets a special plea deal, slap on the wrist – probably won’t do a day of time – while DOJ charges Trump as a spy and tries to put him in prison forever. Two standards of “justice” https://t.co/dpFWx51PW8 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 20, 2023

