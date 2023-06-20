Congressional Republicans Livid About Hunter Biden Plea Deal: ‘Slap on the Wrist’
Republicans in Congress were hardly satisfied with the penalties Hunter Biden will receive in light of his plea deal on federal charges.
News broke on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s son will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, and enter into a diversion agreement on a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. The deal is likely to keep Hunter out of jail, and conservatives held this up as evidence of their recent gripes about the alleged two-tiered system of justice between Democrats and Republicans.
Congressman James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, released a statement bemoaning the “sweetheart deal” and saying “Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist.” This as Comer continues to push unproven allegations that Hunter and his father were engaged in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme while Joe Biden was vice president.
“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation,” Comer said. “We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”
Comer wasn’t the only House Republican underwhelmed by the Hunter charge:
And here’s what Republicans in the Senate had to say about it:
