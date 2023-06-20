Fox News’ Jonathan Turley Rips Hunter Biden Plea Deal for Not Addressing Corruption Claims: ‘Ticketed the Getaway Driver After a Bank Robbery’

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley assessed that Hunter Biden’s guilty plea on federal charges is an attempt to take the pressure off of the corruption allegations against him and the rest of the Biden family.

The George Washington University law professor joined America’s Newsroom on Tuesday to break down the news that President Joe Biden’s son reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors, and one felony charge of illegal gun possession while addicted to a controlled substance. Reports suggest the deal means Hunter Biden won’t have to go to prison for his offenses, and the news comes as the Biden family remains under scrutiny over their foreign business transactions.

When Turley was asked for his thoughts on Fox Tuesday morning, he made reference to a column he wrote a year ago in which he hypothesized that Hunter would seek out this plea agreement to defuse the scandal surrounding him without going into the influence-peddling accusations.

So this plea deal has the makings of an avoidance of any jail time, but more importantly, it was an evasion of the more serious allegations facing Hunter Biden and the Biden family. So it is historic in the sense that the president’s son is going to plead guilty to criminal acts. It’s going to be very controversial for critics. I think for many, this is gonna look like you ticketed the getaway driver after a bank robbery. Many people view the influence peddling allegation as being a very serious form of corruption with potential crime, and he’s going to plead guilty to relatively minor tax and gun charges. And that’s not gonna satisfy a lot of folks.

Turley referenced the investigation by Congressional Republicans who claim (without hard proof) that Hunter Biden and his father were involved in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme. The Fox News analyst criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland for not appointing a special counsel to look into the matter, and he also predicted the media will use the guilty plea to dismiss it as a settled case.

