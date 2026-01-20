White House Boasts About Stripping ‘Notorious Crackhead and Grifter’ Hunter Biden of Secret Service Protection

The White House boasted about stripping former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden of his Secret Service protection on Tuesday, describing the former president’s son as a “notorious crackhead and grifter.”

In a printout distributed to reporters in the White House Briefing Room, the Trump administration listed “365 wins” from President Donald Trump’s first year of his second term.

At #243, according to PBS White House correspondent Elizabeth Landers, was: “Stripped notorious crackhead and grifter Hunter Biden of his taxpayer-funded Secret Service detail.”

The White House distributed a print-out to reporters in the briefing room listing out “365 wins” from President Trump’s year back in office. #243 stands out: “Stripped notorious crackhead and grifter Hunter Biden of his taxpayer-funded secret service detail.” pic.twitter.com/LtpAC1wPGY — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 20, 2026

Other “wins” listed in the printout included, “Signed an executive order to end the use of paper straws,” withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization, and releasing “troves of previously classified records” related to the assassinations of former senator Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., and “the disappearance of Amelia Earhart.”

The “365 wins” did not mention the release of documents related to the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with supporters of the president still protesting the administration’s refusal to release all of the documents unredacted.

The White House went on to publish the list on its official website, which already mentioned Hunter Biden’s struggle with crack cocaine addiction in its “Major Events Timeline.”

In October, the Trump administration added several attacks on former presidents in the White House’s official “Major Events Timeline” featured on the website, including references to Hunter Biden’s “frequent drug use,” former President Bill Clinton’s “affair with intern Monica Lewinsky,” former President Barack Obama’s “Muslim Brotherhood visit,” and former President Joe Biden hosting of “transexuals at the White House.”

The timeline included photos of a shirtless Hunter Biden under the influence of drugs, a transgender guest of the Biden administration flashing on the White House lawn, and Obama wearing a turban and traditional Kenyan clothes.