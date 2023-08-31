‘It’s Part of the Recovery’: Biden Defends Mitch McConnell’s Health, Says ‘He Was His Old Self’ When They Spoke

President Joe Biden defended Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell during a Thursday press conference, noting that his “response” was not all that unusual when recovering from an concussion.

Earlier this week, McConnell froze for the second time this Summer during a news conference sparking concern from donors and fellow Republicans that 81-year-old lawmaker has seriously health issues.

Biden spoke with McConnell recently and told the press that he seemed like his “old self” when they talked over the phone.

“I spoke to Mitch. He’s a friend and I spoke to him today. And, you know, he was his old self on the telephone,” Biden told reporters. “And one of the leading women on my staff, her husband’s a neurosurgeon as well. It’s not at all unusual to have the response that sometimes happens to Mitch when you’ve had a severe concussion, its part of his recovery.

“And so I’m confident he’s going to be back to his old self,” the president concluded.

Other media pundits and political figures have called for term-limits to protect aging lawmakers. Meanwhile, McConnell’s office has attributed the freezes to “lightheadedness” and claim his doctor has given the Kentucky senator the greenlight to keep working.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

