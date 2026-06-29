‘What a Loser!’ Biden Shreds Trump’s ‘Narcissism’ and ‘Corruption’ in Tirade Over DC ‘Vanity Projects’

Former President Joe Biden tore into his successor, President Donald Trump, on Saturday, calling him a “loser” and accusing the current commander in chief of “narcissism” and unprecedented “corruption” in one of his sharpest attacks since leaving office.

Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser in Hanover, Maryland, Biden mocked a series of Trump-backed renovation projects in Washington before escalating into a broader denunciation of the president’s conduct in office.

“Look, it’s not just his deliberate distortion and destruction of NATO and his choosing [Russian President Vladimir] Putin over American allies, or the fact that he’s diminished our standing in the eyes of the world, more than any president in history has,” Biden said.

Turning to Trump’s construction projects in the nation’s capital, he continued: “It’s not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House, making room for his ballroom, putting his name on a Kennedy Center. He’s building an arch in his own honor and hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool.”

“Whoa! What a loser!” he chirped.

The remarks referenced Trump’s renovation of the National Mall’s Reflecting Pool, a multimillion-dollar project that came under scrutiny after algae reportedly returned during a recent heatwave and paint on the pool’s base began peeling.

“The Reflecting Pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration,” Biden said. “It’s the corruption, the corruption! The brazen, blatant corruption! Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.”

Biden added: “Trump has made billions of dollars in his return to the White House. It’s simply stunning to me. He has no shame. And frankly, it is embarrassing for the country. But Trump? Trump could care less.”

Saturday’s speech marked some of Biden’s most direct criticism yet of his successor since leaving office, almost two years after his disastrous debate performance against Trump derailed his bid for a second term and ultimately led him to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

The former president, who is undergoing treatment for advanced prostate cancer, has made only occasional public appearances since leaving office.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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