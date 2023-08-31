Fox News Hosts Deflect From McConnell’s Health To Denounce Joe Biden’s ‘Decline’: ‘America The Gerontocracy’

Fox News co-hosts began Outnumbered Thursday by using Minority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s (R-KY) 30-second freeze-up as a segue into discussing how President Joe Biden was “too old to run again.”

The co-hosts played a clip of McConnell’s inability to speak or react during a Q-and-A session with reporters in Kentucky Wednesday before he seemed to recover.

The concern for McConnell soon turned back to Biden.

“America the gerontocracy, governed by the elderly and the adult,” said Dagen McDowell, as her co-hosts clapped and exclaimed, “That’s a good one!” McDowell then mocked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the way she had defended Biden:

Karine Jean-Pierre was worse with Jake Tapper — she said, “When we travel abroad, it is hard for us to keep up with this president” — So, you know, that should tell you about the level of her dishonesty when she’s behind the podium every single day. And she also said, “Watch him, watch him,” she giggled. Well, we do watch him, and it’s not about his age, Biden’s. It’s not about that number. It is about his faculties, his cognition, and quite obvious decline and deterioration because every American can watch him…And you can see that this man, at 86 at the end of his second term, would not be a self-caring adult.

Co-host Michele Tafoya turned the conversation back to McConnell for a moment before delving into a “what-if” about Biden.

“What happened with Mitch McConnell yesterday was stunning… and was startlingly bad to watch. It was sad, it was stunning, and furthermore, it happened in his home state of Kentucky, he is the Senate minority leader.” Tafoya continued:

What if the leader of the free world had a similar freeze in a global forum, and there was Joe Biden standing up there and he froze? What kind of a look would that be for the United States of America if the president could not answer a question at a UN, at an international, at any function! — He is president of the United States!

