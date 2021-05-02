JUST IN: DNC Raises $15.4 Million Online During Biden’s First 100 Days

The first 100 days of President Joe Biden’s term were good for Americans who wanted a Covid-19 vaccine and good for fundraisers at the Democratic National Committee. The DNC raised $15.4 million online during that time period, according to a report by Axios.

That fundraising haul more than triples what the DNC raised during the start of former President Donald Trump’s only term ($4.7 million), and more than 30 times what the party raised during the first 100 days of former President Barack Obama’s first term.

“The haul suggests the Democrats’ stellar small-dollar numbers last year weren’t solely dependent on opposition to Trump, as many in the party feared,” wrote Axios’ Alayna Treene, noting that the average contribution to the DNC was just $23.

Overall, the DNC increased their number of donors who donated during Biden’s first 100 by 60% (compared to the number of their donors during the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency).

One of the DNC’s best fundraising days was during Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress last week, bringing in contributions from all 50 states and increasing online contributions over 700% from the day before the speech.

The Republican National Committee also started 2021 with strong grassroots fundraising, pulling in nearly $22 million from donations of less than $200 from January through March.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]