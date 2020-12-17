During an preview of an interview with Late Show host Stephen Colbert, President-elect Joe Biden told the late-night comedian that he had “great confidence” in his son, Hunter, and brushed off the personal attacks as “kind of foul play” to damage his political reputation.

A short excerpt of the full conversation between Colbert and Biden was aired during Thursday’s CBS Evening News. Sitting alongside incoming First Lady Jill Biden, the president-elect defended his son and insisted that he would not allow any GOP attempts to weaponize the FBI investigation of Hunter to derail his ability to work with Republicans in Congress.

“We have great confidence in our son,” Biden said, echoing previous comments where he expressed pride in his son when questioned about the tax probe Hunter Biden is facing. “I am not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play. Look, it is what it is.”

“As a father, I understand that and I admire that,” Colbert responded. But the Late Show host then pressed Biden on how he could partner with Republicans — which was a key part of his “unite the country” campaign message — if they are simultaneously smearing a member of his family.

“If it benefits the country, yes,” Biden insisted. “I really mean it.”

Watch the video above, via CBS News. The full interview airs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight at 11:30 p.m. EST.

