Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who was recently granted a pardon by President Donald Trump, issued a deranged call for the deployment of the military to swing states as part of plot to re-run the presidential election. He then went on to bizarrely dismiss the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs as a “fake election.”

Speaking with Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Thursday night, Flynn outlined several potential “options” Trump could take to remedy his loss in the 2020 election. Kelly’s 7:00 p.m. show has become a consistent platform for Trump election denialism and voter fraud conspiracy theories, drawing mockery for his refusal to accept Joe Biden’s win. On Monday night, for example, Kelly repeatedly insisted the 2020 race was “not over,” ever after the Electoral College had, earlier on that same day, certified Biden’s resounding 306 – 232 victory over Trump.

“There is no way in the world we are going to be to move forward as a nation,” Flynn said. “He could immediately, on his order, seize every single one of these [voting] machines, on his order.”

Flynn then proceeded to rattle off several other extreme or unconstitutional remedies.

“He could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states,” Flynn claimed, all but calling for a military-enabled coup to help Trump hold power.

“I mean, it’s not unprecedented,” Flynn stated. “These people are out there talk about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done. Martial law has been instituted 64, 64 times.”

“I’m not calling for that, we have a constitutional process. We clearly have a constitutional process. That has to be followed,” Flynn added moments later, appearing to pull back from his own incendiary proposal.

Flynn further stated in the same segment that the Georgia special election runoff set to happen in January is a “fake election.”

“They [Republicans] are all worried about Georgia, they are worried about this runoff in Georgia. It’s a fake election, you can’t have another election on the same system,” Flynn insisted.

