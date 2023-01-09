WATCH: CNN Correspondent at Border Calls Out Biden’s Official Reason For Not Seeing Migrants During His Visit

CNN’s Rosa Flores did not appear to be buying into a White House explanation for President Joe Biden not visiting with migrants during his trip to the border. Flores has reported for CNN directly from El Paso, Texas, highlighting the sometimes grueling conditions for thousands.

In a Monday segment with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Flores highlighted criticism from both sides of the political aisle of Biden’s trip, including from Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R).

Flores reported:

“That’s why the president is being criticized by both sides because of what he didn’t see. So let me show you. This is one of the migrant camps here in downtown El Paso. And you know, the immigration advocates here in El Paso and Governor Greg Abbott usually don’t agree on much but they do raise the same question. If President Biden came here to El Paso to see the reality on the ground about the border and didn’t come here, what’s considered the epicenter of this crisis, did he leave with a clear understanding?”

Flores later highlighted a statement provided by the White House about Biden not meeting with migrants, chalking it up to coincidence. According to Flores, however, the president would not have had to do much to see firsthand the conditions migrants are facing.

Flores said:

“My colleague MJ Lee asked the White House about the president not interacting or meeting with any migrants and a senior administration official told her that it is because there were no migrants at the respite center at the time that the president visited, and that it was coincidental. But Poppy, I checked the migrant dashboard that the city of El Paso has. And at the time when the president was here, there were nearly 1,000 migrants who were in federal detention so if the president really wanted to see conditions, I kind of doubt that the President of the United States would have been denied access.”

She also noted the president could have toured the very streets she was reporting from if he wanted to see the migrant crisis up close. Behind Flores were a line of migrants sleeping on the street, something Flores said she’s been seeing for weeks now.

“You see them here behind me. Hundreds of people living in the streets of America, I should highlight. This is a city in America, in the United States, and the top executive of this country came here, [but] he did not come to see this,” she said.

Watch above via CNN

