NEW POLL: Nearly Two-Thirds of Republicans Say Trump Loyalty is ‘Important’ For the Party

A new poll shows that a clear majority of Republicans want the GOP to remain at least somewhat loyal to former President Donald Trump.

In the past few months, political observers have wondered if Trump’s power and influence within the Republican Party have declined. These questions have been rooted in the GOP’s disappointing “red wave” during the midterm elections, and also how Trump’s endorsement failed to move the needle during Kevin McCarthy’s chaotic bid for House Speaker until the very end — when he spoke on the phone with the last few holdouts.

Nonetheless, CBS published a poll on Monday which found that most Republicans expect the party to follow Trump’s policies and 2020 views, if not the former president himself. The results indicate 35 percent of Republicans think party loyalty to Trump is “very important,” and another 30 percent called it “somewhat important.”

The poll adds that 81 percent of Republican respondents said they would prefer candidates with similar policies to Trump’s, and 66 percent want those candidates to be similar on Trump’s view over the 2020 election. As for personal conduct, that was split 50/50 on whether respondents want people who act the way Trump does.

The poll also looked at which issues Republicans are prioritizing now that they have the majority in the House of Representatives, and whether they ought to work with Democrats. On the latter, 48 percent of Republicans want to cooperate with Democrats, whereas 52 percent want to oppose President Joe Biden and the Democrats. This was punctuated by 57 percent of Republicans — mostly “MAGA” Republicans — who say that investigating the president and his son, Hunter, ought to be a Congressional priority.

